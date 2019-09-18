Hrithik Roshan Fashionably Roasts His War Co-star Tiger Shroff With A Flying Jatt T-Shirt Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood's leading actors, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan will be sharing screen together in their upcoming action film, War. The film is centered around the two actors trying to beat each other. Well, let us tell you that this war is not just on-screen but its off-screen too. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have given their War a fashionable twist for the promotions.

It was just yesterday, when we saw Flying Jatt actor Tiger Shroff stylishly taking a dig at his co-star Hrithik Roshan at the promotions in Mumbai. With his t-shirt, which featured Hrithik's Krrish graphic image with a meme saying, 'Hiding your fear behind the mask?', Tiger started the War game. And today, the Super 30 actor, Hrithik Roshan has a sassy yet hilarious reply for his opponent.

At Delhi promotions, Hrithik Roshan was spotted in a white t-shirt, which featured Tiger Shroff's Flying Jatt graphic image. His t-shirt too highlighted a hilarious meme that said, 'Flying away from this war already?' Hrithik's tee made us laugh and we thought it was a funny reply by Hrithik Roshan to Tiger Shroff. Well, we can say, the actors are leaving no stone unturned in making their promotions interesting and they have been giving us tee goals.

Coming back to his outfit, Hrithik Roshan paired his white tee with a blue-white checkered shirt and he rolled up the sleeves, which added to the cool quotient. He completed his look with denims and multi-hued sports shoes. The white sports cap spruced up his look while the reflectors added a style statement.

The war between Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan is on and they are definitely nailing the promotions.

What do you think about their War? What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan's sassy t-shirt reply to Tiger Shroff? Do let us know in the comment section.