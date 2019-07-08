ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hrithik Roshan's GQ India July 2019 Cover Is A Lot About Intense Looks And Athleisure Outfits

    By
    |
    Hrithik Roshan GQ India July 2019 Cover
    PC: Tejal Patni

    Hrithik Roshan's GQ India July 2019 cover has all our attention. Talking about fashion, his cover shoot is a lot about intense looks and athleisure outfits. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Hrithik's ensembles were enhanced by modern sensibilities. Not only his perspectives on different aspects but his outfits were pretty inspiring too. Let's decode some of his outfits and look from the cover shoot.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia) on

    So, his cover image was a close-up shot and he seemed to be wearing a denim shirt or jacket. Well, the actor definitely made a stong case for this classic fabric. The second outfit that we loved a lot was the abstract jacket, which he paired with white trousers. Hrithik's jacket was textured and grey-hued with subtle yellow splash. The white bottoms went well with his quirky jacket.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia) on

    He also gave style goals to discerning men in the shoot, where he was seen running. In that particular pic, Hrithik paired his purple jacket with black pants and it seemed as if he teamed it with a colourful graphic tee. Adding to that, sitting on a yellow cube stool, Hrithik was posed to impress. He wore a white tee and green and black jacket, and paired it with striped pyjamas. Hrithik also teamed his outfit with electric blue sports shoes. So, what do you think about Hrithik Roshan's cover shoot? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

    More HRITHIK ROSHAN News

    Read more about: hrithik roshan gq celeb style
    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 15:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue