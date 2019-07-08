Hrithik Roshan's GQ India July 2019 Cover Is A Lot About Intense Looks And Athleisure Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hrithik Roshan's GQ India July 2019 cover has all our attention. Talking about fashion, his cover shoot is a lot about intense looks and athleisure outfits. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Hrithik's ensembles were enhanced by modern sensibilities. Not only his perspectives on different aspects but his outfits were pretty inspiring too. Let's decode some of his outfits and look from the cover shoot.

So, his cover image was a close-up shot and he seemed to be wearing a denim shirt or jacket. Well, the actor definitely made a stong case for this classic fabric. The second outfit that we loved a lot was the abstract jacket, which he paired with white trousers. Hrithik's jacket was textured and grey-hued with subtle yellow splash. The white bottoms went well with his quirky jacket.

He also gave style goals to discerning men in the shoot, where he was seen running. In that particular pic, Hrithik paired his purple jacket with black pants and it seemed as if he teamed it with a colourful graphic tee. Adding to that, sitting on a yellow cube stool, Hrithik was posed to impress. He wore a white tee and green and black jacket, and paired it with striped pyjamas. Hrithik also teamed his outfit with electric blue sports shoes.