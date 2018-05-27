From Hrithik To Deepika, Let’s See Who Is Slaying It In Style At The GQ Best Dressed Night

So, GQ Best Dressed soireé is back with a bang and we have our favourite celebrities pouring in for the most fashionable night of the year. While Sidharth Malhotra was awarded, 'The Most Stylish Man' last year, let's see, who has an edge this year. Who knows he might win this year too or it could be someone we are not expecting at all.

Names such as Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Richa Chadha, Kartik Aaryan, Shruti Hasaan, and more are gracing the event happening at JW Marriott in Mumbai. While some stars are making us go gaga with their simple and elegant attires, others are pushing the boundaries with cutting-edge style.

Let's check out what our favourite celebs are wearing. Let us know whose look wooed you the most.