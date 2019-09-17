Tiger Shroff Stylishly Takes A Dig At War Co-star Hrithik Roshan With His Krrish Tee Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From his courageous stunts in the action films to the killer dancing numbers, Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff has impressed us with his talent. On the fashion front too, the actor has inspired many men with his stylish outfits. Currently Tiger is busy promoting his upcoming film War, where he will share the screen with his childhood idol, Hrithik Roshan. So, recently Tiger was spotted promoting his film in Mumbai in a quirky t-shirt that featured Hrithik Roshan's Krrish graphic image. So, let's take a close look at his interesting t-shirt and find the reason behind his such look.

So, for the promotional event, Tiger Shroff donned a half-sleeved black t-shirt, which featured his co-star Hrithik Roshan's movie picture on it. Along with the picture, his t-shirt also featured a meme that said, 'Hiding your fear behind the mask?' Since, the film will showcase the two stars trying to beat each other, it seemed Tiger Shroff stylishly took a dig at Hrithik Roshan by challenging him with this hilarious caption. Well, we can say, that's a smart move by Tiger Shroff to promote his film.

He teamed his t-shirt with black trousers and completed his casual look with slippers and a wrist band. The black sunglasses added a style statement to his look.

We really liked Tiger Shroff's casual yet quirky t-shirt which made the promotional look even more interesting.

What are your thoughts on Tiger Shroff t-shirt? Share your opinions in the comment section.