Anil Kapoor Makes A Classy Appearance In This All-White Ensemble Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anil Kapoor's outfit for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's residence was understated and we absolutely liked his ensemble. It was a minimal number and with his outfit, he absolutely gave goals. Check out his attire, which had all our attention.

So, Anil Kapoor wore an all-white traditional outfit that consisted of a humble kurta and pyjamas. His kurta was splashed in a white hue and minimally done. It was a sophisticated number and timeless too. His kurta was enhanced by subtle floral accents and the neckline was elaborate. The border of his kurta was inticately done too. While Anil Kapoor's kurta was patterned, his pyjamas were plain-hued. He teamed his kurta with good old-fashioned pyjamas, which went well with his meticulously-done kurta.

The actor teamed his attire with brown-hued loafers, which contrasted his ensemble and made him stand out. He didn't wear a lot of accessories but definitely notched up his look with a classy watch. Anil Kapoor looked absolutely amazing. So, what do you think about his attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.