ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anil Kapoor Makes A Classy Appearance In This All-White Ensemble

    By
    |

    Anil Kapoor's outfit for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's residence was understated and we absolutely liked his ensemble. It was a minimal number and with his outfit, he absolutely gave goals. Check out his attire, which had all our attention.

    So, Anil Kapoor wore an all-white traditional outfit that consisted of a humble kurta and pyjamas. His kurta was splashed in a white hue and minimally done. It was a sophisticated number and timeless too. His kurta was enhanced by subtle floral accents and the neckline was elaborate. The border of his kurta was inticately done too. While Anil Kapoor's kurta was patterned, his pyjamas were plain-hued. He teamed his kurta with good old-fashioned pyjamas, which went well with his meticulously-done kurta.

    The actor teamed his attire with brown-hued loafers, which contrasted his ensemble and made him stand out. He didn't wear a lot of accessories but definitely notched up his look with a classy watch. Anil Kapoor looked absolutely amazing. So, what do you think about his attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More ANIL KAPOOR News

    Read more about: anil kapoor ganesh chaturthi
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue