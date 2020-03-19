Anil Kapoor’s Designer Mask to Protect Himself From Coronavirus Is So Expensive Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anil Kapoor was recently spotted at Malang success party event in an absolutely casual, unassuming outfit but a not-so-unassuming mask. The actor's mask was rather expensive and not something that everyone could afford. But what was the label from which Anil Kapoor bought this coronavirus mask?

So, Anil Kapoor's mask was from the label Off-White by Virgil Abloh and it was around 6000 rupees. The general coronavirus mask has shot up to Rs. 500 but this one was more than triple the price of the usual masks. Splashed in red colour, the mask had the word, 'Mask' written on it. Now as for his unassuming attire, he wore a sweatshirt that was navy blue-hued and teamed it with black jeans. He also wore a hat to complete his look.

The actor also paired his ensemble with black sports shoes and accessorised his look with a watch. So, what do you think about Anil Kapoor's expensive mask? Let us know that in the comment section.