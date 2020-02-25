Just In
Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: His Top Five Fashionable Outfits That Have Won Us
Shahid Kapoor's acting skills are only getting better with times but the progess is not just limited to his acting, his fashion game is getting stronger too. Born on 25th February, 1981, Shahid Kapoor is quite a fashion influencer and has been giving us oodles of style goals. His fashion sensibility is on the contemporary side and edgy. From formal to street-style wear, Shahid knows how to slay it. So, let's take a look at his top five fashion looks on his birthday, which have won us.
Shahid Kapoor's Traditional Wear
So, for one of the formal events, Shahid Kapoor was dressed to impress in a white kurta pyjama. His kurta set consisted of a structured full-sleeved jacket and pyjamis. His kurta was adorned with subtle golden-toned floral accents and buttons. The matching pyjamas went well with his kurta jacket and he paired his kurta set with formal brown shoes.
Shahid Kapoor's Blue-Hued Attire
Posed to perfection, Shahid Kapoor wore an all-blue attire and inspired us fashionably. So, he wore a collared blue shirt that was buttoned and featured pockets and teamed it with matching straight-fit pants. His shirt was accentuated by front slit and it was long and asymmetrical. Shahid also wore white sports shoes to up his look.
Shahid Kapoor's Fusion Wear
Well, on one of the occasions, Kabir Singh actor taught us how to make a combination of a kurta and flared pants work. He wore a bright yellow kurta that was half-sleeved with a pocket square and teamed it with black flared pants. He paired his ensemble with multi-hued sports shoes. The actor accessorised his look with smart shades that went well with his outfit look.
Shahid Kapoor's Street-Style Outfit
So, the actor wore an outfit that consisted of a blue tee and teamed it with a pair of distressed jeans. It was a stunning combination that Shahid Kapoor notched up with patterned jacket, which went well with his attire. With this, Shahid definitely gave us street-style goals and spruced up his look with sturdy sports shoes.
Shahid Kapoor's All-Brown Suit
The dapper actor also wowed us with an all-brown suit that was classy and accentuated by sharp details. He wore a textured brown suit that consisted of a collared and overlapping jacket and matching pants. He teamed his attire with white and orange sports shoes and those golden-toned frames absolutely elevated his look.
So, which look of Shahid Kapoor's did you like the most? Let us know that.
Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor!