Hrithik Roshan Elevates The Fashion Bar With His Towel-Style Dhoti And Airport Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hrithik Roshan recently surprised us with his fashion choice. The actor wore a tee and teamed it with a towel that was draped like a dhoti. He took to Instagram to post this picture and his inspiration was Ranveer Singh. His t-shirt was red-hued and his towel-style dhoti was white-coloured. Hrithik carried a black bag in a cross-bodied style and accessorised his look with dark frames and spectacles. With this pairing, Hrithik Roshan won the internet but we also feel that he is keeping it pretty cool in fashion. If you don't believe us, his airport outfit is a proof.

Pic Credit: Mayur Shettigar

So, Hrithik Roshan was spotted at the airport and he wore a denim outfit that we thought was absolutely awesome. His attire consisted of a white polo-neck tee and denim jeans. He paired his tee and jeans with a denim full-sleeved jacket that went well with his outfit. He also sported white sports shoes with his attire and the black gloves looked awesome.

The actor accessorised his look with classy frames and rounded out his look with a sports cap. Well, the actor totally elevated the cool fashion bar. What do you think about Hrithik Roshan's outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.