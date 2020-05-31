Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Finest Traditional Moments Decoded Since The Beginning Of Her Career Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fashion inspiration and she has given us a number of stunning fashion moments. Ever since, the beginning of her modelling and film career, the actress has beckoned each one of us to step up our fashion game. Focusing on her traditional fashion, Aishwarya Rai's ethnic fashion is awesome and we have decoded some of her finest traditional fashion looks.

1. Aishwarya Rai's Olive Green And Orange Outfit

For one of the photoshoots at the beginning of her career, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dressed to impress in her olive green ensemble. She wore an outfit that was modern according to those times. She sported separates that consisted of a full-sleeved top and draped bottoms. Her top was accentuated by intricately-done white floral patterns and the bottoms of the attire were plain-hued. For another photoshoot, she gave us a colour-blocked goal with her black-hued top that was adorned with floral accents and an orange drape. She upped her look with gold jewellery. The puffed hairdo rounded out her avatar.

2. Aishwarya Rai's Yellow Saree At Cannes 2002

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her Cannes Film Festival journey in 2002 with a yellow saree. She wore a gorgeous saree by Neeta Lulla that was accentuated by white-toned floral accents. Her saree was enhanced by intricate embroidery on the border and she teamed her saree with a matching blouse. She accessorised her look with heavy gold bangles, intricate jhumkis, and an elaborate neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the side-parted tresses completed her look.

3. Aishwarya Rai's Red Anarkali

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks the best in red. The actress wore a red anarkali for one of the occasions and it was a gorgeous ensemble. Aishwarya's red anarkali was embellished with intricate embroidery in silver and she paired her attire with a complementing dupatta. She spruced up her look with a diamond and emerald neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by bright red lip shade and the middle-parted tresses wrapped up her look.

4. Aishwarya Rai's Black And White Saree

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black and white Sabyasachi saree for the L'Oréal photoshoot. Her saree was white-hued and was accentuated by black floral accents. The saree featured black-toned tassle border. Aishwarya Rai paired her saree with a sleeveless black blouse, which went well with her saree. The makeup was enhanced by deep red lip shade and purple eye shadow. The highlighted red tresses completed her look. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision to behold in her saree.

5. Aishwarya Rai's White And Gold Anarkali Suit

The actress looked ethereal in a white and gold anarkali suit that consisted of a white-hued kurta that was enhanced by gold-toned accents and she paired her kurta with matching bottoms and a complementing dupatta with metallic gold border. She teamed her ensemble with embellished juttis and notched up her look with a smartwatch. The makeup was highlighted by glossy red lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The side-swept tresses completed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's avatar.

6. Aishwarya Rai's Silver Anarkali

For Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn with her silver anarkali that was full-sleeved and featured an embellished and sequinned bodice. The shimmering accents on her voluminous skirt notched up her attire and the complementing dupatta went perfectly well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with heavy earrings. The makeup was enhanced by deep pink lip shade. The side-swept locks rounded out her avatar.

So, which traditional outfit of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's did you like the most? Let us know that.