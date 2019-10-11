Just In
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives Festive Wear Goals With A Pretty Red And Golden Sari
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of those actresses in Bollywood, who can looking amazing effortlessly. She is naturally beautiful and highly stylish. Be it casuals or designer outfits, the actress always slays it in style. However, it is her sari look that always catches our attention.
As the festive season is near, recently Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram handle, greeting her fans by sharing a picture in a beautiful red and golden sari. So, let's take a close look at her stunning sari, which is perfect for this Diwali.
⏱💐Longines Family wishing All Seasons Greetings with all our love always ✨💝✨
So, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked extremely beautiful in a bright red sari. Her stunning sari was accentuated by intricately designed golden embellishments. She draped her sari in a nivi style and looked elegant. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress teamed her sari with an embellished cut-sleeved golden blouse. She ditched the neckpiece and instead accessorised her look with golden-toned earrings and ring. The silver-toned wrist watch upped her look and she looked classy. Aishwarya Rai left her side-parted streaked highlighted black wavy tresses loose.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress looked pretty in her red sari and gave us formal festive wear goals.
What do you think about her red and golden sari? Do let us know in the comment section.