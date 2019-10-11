ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives Festive Wear Goals With A Pretty Red And Golden Sari

    By
    |

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of those actresses in Bollywood, who can looking amazing effortlessly. She is naturally beautiful and highly stylish. Be it casuals or designer outfits, the actress always slays it in style. However, it is her sari look that always catches our attention.

    As the festive season is near, recently Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram handle, greeting her fans by sharing a picture in a beautiful red and golden sari. So, let's take a close look at her stunning sari, which is perfect for this Diwali.

    View this post on Instagram

    ⏱💐Longines Family wishing All Seasons Greetings with all our love always ✨💝✨

    A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

    So, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked extremely beautiful in a bright red sari. Her stunning sari was accentuated by intricately designed golden embellishments. She draped her sari in a nivi style and looked elegant. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress teamed her sari with an embellished cut-sleeved golden blouse. She ditched the neckpiece and instead accessorised her look with golden-toned earrings and ring. The silver-toned wrist watch upped her look and she looked classy. Aishwarya Rai left her side-parted streaked highlighted black wavy tresses loose.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.

    The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress looked pretty in her red sari and gave us formal festive wear goals.

    What do you think about her red and golden sari? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN News

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue