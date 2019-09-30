Just In
Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Flowy Silhouette And Makeup Fails To Wow Us
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a debut at the Paris Fashion Week. She walked the ramp for Italian designer, Giambattista Valli and the show was by L'Oréal Paris. The former Miss World was joined by Eva Longoria, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, and more. Now, let's talk about Aishwarya's outfit and look specifically.
Well, firstly we are proud of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for representing the country on an International platform. She sashayed down the ramp blowing kisses and well she walked with a lot of aplomb. She did brought alive the dramatic effect of the dress. But you see, her dress was not that great. It was a flowy asymmetrical number with exaggerated sleeves and voluminous cape. The high neckline and sheer accents characterised her attire. It was marked by multitude of floral prints and she paired it with feathery shoes.
So, while the patterns on her attire were fine, we can't say the same about her silhouette. The attire didn't look so flattering on Aishwarya and we wish the dress was more structured. However, it was not the attire that we minded so much, it was her makeup. The purple eye shadow and bright red lip shade combination didn't work. The makeup look was too overpowering. A muted-toned lip shade would have looked better and provided balance to her look. However, the puffed bun of hers was a real winner and that emerald-diamond ring was pure wow.
So, what do you think about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.