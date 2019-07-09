Aishwarya, Rajkummar, And Deepika Beckon Us To Make Red And White Stripes Wardrobe Essential Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Deepika Padukone made us realise that red and white stripes can absolutely spruce up any attire. These bold stripes can add a fascinating touch to your outfit and make for distinctive patterns. These patterns are eye-catching and well, Aishwarya, Rajkummar, and Deepika absolutely inspired us to play with these patterns. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

So, Aishwarya wore a gown for a photoshoot at Cannes 2019. Posed contemplatively against the oceanic backdrop, the diva wore this strapless gown that was accentuated by red and white stripes. Styled by Devki B, Aishwarya's gown was designed by Leal Daccarett and it was absolutely hard to take eyes off her, isn't it? Similarly, Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi sari with red and white stripes and showed us that traditional outfits are beyond florals and embellishments. Her sari was notched up by modern aesthetics and she teamed it with a full-sleeved black blouse. The look was minimal with an impeccable bun and stunning earrings.

Well, not just women, men too have played with these stripes. The recent example was Rajkummar Rao, who has been promoting his film, 'Judgemental Hai Kya'. The actor looked dapper and gave us an experimental look with his red and white-striped suit. His attire was structured and he teamed it with a white top and complementing shoes. Well, they beckoned us to make these stripes wardrobe essential. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.