ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aishwarya, Rajkummar, And Deepika Beckon Us To Make Red And White Stripes Wardrobe Essential

    By
    |
    Best Dressed Bollywood Celebs

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Deepika Padukone made us realise that red and white stripes can absolutely spruce up any attire. These bold stripes can add a fascinating touch to your outfit and make for distinctive patterns. These patterns are eye-catching and well, Aishwarya, Rajkummar, and Deepika absolutely inspired us to play with these patterns. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gowns

    So, Aishwarya wore a gown for a photoshoot at Cannes 2019. Posed contemplatively against the oceanic backdrop, the diva wore this strapless gown that was accentuated by red and white stripes. Styled by Devki B, Aishwarya's gown was designed by Leal Daccarett and it was absolutely hard to take eyes off her, isn't it? Similarly, Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi sari with red and white stripes and showed us that traditional outfits are beyond florals and embellishments. Her sari was notched up by modern aesthetics and she teamed it with a full-sleeved black blouse. The look was minimal with an impeccable bun and stunning earrings.

    Deepika Padukone Fashion

    Well, not just women, men too have played with these stripes. The recent example was Rajkummar Rao, who has been promoting his film, 'Judgemental Hai Kya'. The actor looked dapper and gave us an experimental look with his red and white-striped suit. His attire was structured and he teamed it with a white top and complementing shoes. Well, they beckoned us to make these stripes wardrobe essential. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Rajkummar Rao Judgemental Hai Kya

    More AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN News

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue