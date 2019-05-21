Just In
After Zoe Saldana at Cannes 2011, Aishwarya Also Gives Us A Candy Cane Dress Moment At Cannes
If there is an attire that can lift your mood in an instant, it surely has to be this number of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's at Cannes 2019. Posed contemplatively against the backdrop of azure lake, Aishwarya left us with candy-cane thoughts. She was a vision to behold and contrasted the background with her vibrant dress. The actress wore this number by designer, Leal Daccarett and her styling was done by Devki B.
This was one of her most unforgettable L'Oréal shoots and her ensemble was worth all the attention. The boldly-striped red and white dress was off-shouldered, with a structured bodice and a flared ball skirt. Aishwarya's dress had a whiff of metallic accent and it was hard to take eyes off her. She totally brought alive the Christmas-feel with her ensemble. Also, we feel Aishwarya will make red and white candy cane-inspired outfits a trend.
Her attire also reminded us of Zoe Saldana's Cannes 2011 dress, which featured the famous red and white stripes. So, Zoe's ensemble was designed by none other than Giorgio Armani and it was a strapless pristine white column dress with a candy cane-inspired drape. Zoe looked gorgeous too. Aishwarya and Zoe totally beckoned us to make a strong case for red and white stripes. So, eye- candy! So, are you game? Let us know that in the comment section.