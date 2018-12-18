ENGLISH

Deepika Padukone Or Kriti Kharbanda: Who Looked More Fabulous In This Sari?

Kriti Kharbanda gave us a major déjà vu moment recently. The actress reminded us of the fashion statement of the newlywed actress Deepika Padukone. Yes, Kriti Kharbanda recently draped the same Sabyasachi sari, which Deepika had worn earlier this year. Let's decode their looks in the same outfit.

Coming to Deepika first, the 'Padmaavat' actress donned this absolutely delightful red and white striped sari for an event, where she received an award from the Italian Consulate. She teamed this sari with a white tiger crest kamarbandh belt, which also gave this sari a structural turn. The diva paired and colour-blocked this sari with a black blouse that was full-sleeved. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by a deep red lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her look.

Kriti wore the same sari but her styling was a lot different from Deepika's. Kriti teamed this red and white sari with a black kamarbandh belt. Unlike Deepika's full-sleeved blouse, she wore a dazzling black sleeveless blouse with the sari. Kriti accessorised her look with a statement and elaborate jhumkis and the makeup was highlighted by a baby pink lip shade and heavy kohl accompanied by pink eyeshadow. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her traditional avatar.

According to us, Deepika looked more fabulous as her styling done was better. But whose look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 17:58 [IST]
