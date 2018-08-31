Subscribe to Boldsky
Kriti Kharbanda's Red-Hued Attire Will Brighten Up Your This Weekend

By
Kriti Kharbanda fashion

Kriti Kharbanda's latest outfit gave us a date wear goal. She wore a red-coloured dress and looked just adorable. Well, with her showstopper Tahweave dress and this, we must say that her dress game is only getting stronger. This particular attire of hers brought spring in the monsoon season and wowed us.

Kriti Kharbanda style

We totally loved her vibrant attire and found it wearable, perfect on a bright sunny morning. It was a cross between retro fashion and contemporary style. This red-hued separates also made a strong case for the little red dress and we were happy to see something beyond the classic black. It was certainly a flared and voluminous attire, which looked breathable and comfy.

Kriti Kharbanda dresses

The top of her ensemble was enhanced by overlapping and kaftan-styled details. The bodice was breezy and featured sharp neckline and flared sleeves. Her top also had a side knot, which made it reminiscent of the 70s fashion. Her complementing skirt was structured and contrasted her top in terms of silhouette. Kriti teamed her attire with sky blue-hued pencil heels.

Kriti Kharbanda latest fashion

Her makeup was natural and light and her side-swept wavy tresses rounded off her look. So, how did you all find Kriti Kharbanda's dress of the day?

    Friday, August 31, 2018, 18:18 [IST]
