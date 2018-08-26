Subscribe to Boldsky
Kriti Kharbanda’s Breezy Dress At LFW 2018 Brings Alive The Magical Landscape Of Ireland

By
Kriti Kharbanda Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Kriti Kharbanda was the first showstopper on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. The actress walked down the ramp for Tahweave. Inspired by Irish landscape, their collection brought alive the magical colours and vibrant landscape of Ireland. Their ensembles were crafted from hand-woven fabrics and kantha hand embroidery.

Kriti Kharbanda Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Kriti wore a breezy dress, which we thought was perfect for a tropical vacay. Her dress was halter-necked and was accentuated by a structured bodice and flared skirt. Kriti's skirt had ruffled accents that gave her attire a dramatic effect. It was an interesting take on maxi dresses and her attire was also enhanced by meticulously placed white dots.

Kriti Kharbanda LFW 2018

Kriti paired her asymmetrical number with white-hued pencil heels, which went perfectly well her dress. She also carried a maroon-hued shawl with her, but interestingly didn't drape it. It was a monochromatic shawl and we thought it looked really attractive and was a stand-alone piece as well.

Kriti Kharbanda showstopper

Kriti's makeup was light and refreshing. It was marked by subtle pink lip shade and her middle-parted ponytail was a bit messy and it perfectly complemented her look.

Kriti Kharbanda style

Kriti Kharbanda gave us a perfect weekend wear idea and we absolutely loved her showstopper look of the day.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 19:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2018
     

