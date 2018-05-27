Kriti Kharbanda’s Showstopper Gown Is Perfect For Cocktail Parties

The recent addition to the movie, Housefull 4, Kriti Kharbanda, was a vision as she sashayed down the ramp at the Grand Finale of Blenders Pride Bangalore Times Fashion Week 2018. The immensely beautiful, Kriti glided down the ramp like a modern princess for Archana Kochhar.

Well, with this, she made sure that this is not going to be the last time for her as a showstopper.

Her embellished purple gown contrasted tremendously with Archana's traditional wear that other models sported on the ramp. After all, Kriti was the showstopper. The collection of the designer was titled, 'Summer Brides'. It was created to cater to the new-age brides and her friends attending the various ceremonial functions related to the wedding.

Archana's ensembles ranged from crop tops, ruffled anarkalis, tassel jackets to hand-woven bridal lehengas. She used myriad hues such as royal maroon, golden, pink, and grey, in order to add vibrancy to her outfits.

Kriti's gown was perfect for the cocktail party or wedding reception. It was a glittery off-shoulder tube-top dress, perfect for making a statement on those grand starry starry nights. Her outfit was an eye-catcher for sure and beautifully accentuated her lithe frame. The fish-cut purple gown featured a structured bodice and flared skirt. It was dramatic and at the same time sophisticated.

The actress wore a minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. The stunning starlet oozed sex appeal and we are totally floored by her look.

What do you think about Kriti's attire? Wasn't it just awesome?