Wow! Kriti Kharbanda's Hot Pink Attire Is On Fire

With this look of hers, Kriti Kharbanda yet again proved us that she has making of the fashionista. The actress is already gracing the ramps for a number of fashion designers and well, she is not at all here to disappoint, at least fashionably.

What she wore recently not only caught our attention, but it is definitely not an easy colour or attire to pull off. Even seasoned stylistas could have failed at carrying this attire, but Kriti did it like it was a piece of cake.

And she made our day in this hot pink glam yet formal avatar. So what was that she donned, which is making us go gaga? Well, she sported an all-pink attire that included a crisp jacket with star shaped metallic sequins and the attention-grabbing floral applique feature. We felt that the embellishments were done so right on her jacket.

We also loved the complementing sequinned pink-coloured bra-type top that she sported underneath the jacket. Posed to perfection, she just gave us a peek-a-boo of her top. While her jacket had a funky look, her pants were plain and complementing pink. Now, that was really a smart attire by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika.

Kriti also teamed her attire with matching pink pencil heels. Wow! She turned a little Goth by painting her nails black. Also, we thought her smoky eyes and neat ponytail were perfect.

Kriti Kharbanda just stunned us. Did she have the same effect on you?