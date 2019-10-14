Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous At The Maleficent Mistress Of Evil Trailer Launch Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous at the trailer launch press conference of Maleficent Mistress Of Evil. The diva stunned us in a black ensemble that was accentuated by metallic accents. Her makeup and styling was done to perfection. Let's decode her attire and look for the event.

So, Aishwarya wore a structured pantsuit and pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wore a printed camisole and paired it with a classy black intricately-done jacket and matte trousers. Aishwarya Rai looked sophisticated and her ensemble made for an awesome office party wear or formal events. We thought her outfit was understated and smart. She paired her attire with matching black peep-hole sandals, which went well with her attire.

The diva accessorised her look with a dainty ring studded with a precious stone. The makeup was totally dewy with contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and very light pink eye shadow. The middle-parted purple-streaked tresses certainly elevated her look. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.