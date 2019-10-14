ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous At The Maleficent Mistress Of Evil Trailer Launch

    By
    |

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous at the trailer launch press conference of Maleficent Mistress Of Evil. The diva stunned us in a black ensemble that was accentuated by metallic accents. Her makeup and styling was done to perfection. Let's decode her attire and look for the event.

    So, Aishwarya wore a structured pantsuit and pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wore a printed camisole and paired it with a classy black intricately-done jacket and matte trousers. Aishwarya Rai looked sophisticated and her ensemble made for an awesome office party wear or formal events. We thought her outfit was understated and smart. She paired her attire with matching black peep-hole sandals, which went well with her attire.

    The diva accessorised her look with a dainty ring studded with a precious stone. The makeup was totally dewy with contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and very light pink eye shadow. The middle-parted purple-streaked tresses certainly elevated her look. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN News

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue