Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Suhana Khan Shine At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash
Folks, Diwali is here and even before the festival bega, Bollywood's Diwali parties are being held. It started with Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash, and then Kriti Sanon's and Ramesh Taurani's, followed by Bollywood's fave designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party! B-Town stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and many others attended the grand party in traditional Indian wear ensembles.
We present to you B-Town stars who impressed us with their ethnic Diwali outfits at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Take a look!
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The ethereal beauty Aishwarya Rai looked beautiful in a pink embroidered sharara set. Aish kept it minimal and understated with curated jewelry, natural makeup, and an open hairdo. Abhishek Bachchan opted for a bright orange kurta with a blue border, matching dupatta, and white pyjama pants.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
The gorgeous Katrina Kaif picked a sea-green sequin saree and matching blouse for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Her curated jewelry included statement earrings and a few cocktail rings. Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a sequin sherwani suit.
Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene
The timeless diva Madhuri Dixit opted for a sheer purple saree with sequin work. She teamed the modern saree with a matching halter neck blouse. Madhuri accentuated her modern saree look with statement earrings, bangles, and a matching clutch bag. Dr.Shriram Nene looked suave in a white kurta-jacket set.
Kriti Sanon
The Mimi movie actress looked simply chic in a lilac colour net saree. Kriti's modern saree featured floral applique, sequin work, and an edgy scallop border. The pretty star opted for a glossy makeup look and wore statement earrings to complete her party look.
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan made a chic appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party in a golden colour saree. Her modern saree featured blingy golden sequin work all over and she teamed it up with a matching noodle-strap blouse. Her makeup was minimal and her hairdo consisted of a sleek bun.
Ananya Panday
The style icon Ananya Panday looked simply beautiful in a black co-ord set. The white floral threadwork embroidery on her outfit was a work of art and appeared eye-catchy. Ananya flaunted minimal jewelry and dewy makeup to complete her Diwali party look.
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
The gorgeous actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a modern lehenga outfit. Her ethnic outfit featured green sequin work all over the ensemble. Khushi Kapoor looked pretty in a sheer white saree with floral applique work details. She opted for statement stud earrings to match her modern saree avatar.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh looked handsome in a black ethnic kurta set. The traditional threadwork detailing on the kurta looked eye-catchy and festive-appropriate. Genelia Deshmukh chose a plain bright pink colour saree with an edgy border. She accentuated her festive look with a traditional jewelry set.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh joined Manish Malhotra's Diwali party wearing a pink-blue lehenga set. Her blouse featured mirror work and tassel detailing that added a bohemian touch to her ethnic attire. Jacky Bhagnani posed with Rakul in a red and black kurta set outfit.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a traditional kurta set which he layered with a blue colour embroidered jacket. The traditional floral embroidery work looked quintessential Indian and perfect for ethnic wear.
Varun Dhawan
Bhediya movie actor Varun Dhawan was spotted at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash wearing an orange colour kurta and white pants set. Varun kept it super minimal by pairing his traditional attire with black shoes.
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty
Shilpa Shetty looked glamorous in a soft pink saree gown outfit. The silver sequin detailing on her ensemble looked festive and stylish. Shamita Shetty wore a yellow-green co-ord set that had an Indo-western touch to it with mirrors and tassels.
Navya Naveli Nanda
Navya Naveli Nanda attended the Manish Malhotra bash in a traditional red skirt set. Navya matched the plain red skirt with a stone and beadwork embellished blouse. She matched her traditional attire with a potli bag and statement earrings.
Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty struck a pose wearing a stunning blue colour saree. Her sheer saree featured a frill border detailing and matched the plain saree with a matching sequin blouse. Athiya kept it minimal on the makeup, hairdo, and jewelry front.
Aditya Roy Kapur
The handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur looked party-ready in a black kurta jacket set. The golden buttons and printed pocket square added a bling factor to his all-black outfit.
Aditi Rao Hydari
She is pretty and known to flaunt stunning ethnic attires. Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a black colour traditional sharara set. The intricate threadwork and floral applique were the USP of her ethnic outfit.
Bhumi Pednekar
The Badhai Do actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at the party wearing a yellow lehenga outfit. Her ethnic lehenga was designed with sequins featuring a scallop pattern on the choli and a floral design on the lehenga. Bhumi accentuated her blingy attire with stone jewelry and a matching potli bag.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora dazzled in a black sequin saree at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She accentuated her all-black modern saree look with curated stone jewelry and a matching handbag.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana picked an understated ethnic outfit for the Diwali bash. He wore a plain grey kurta and black pants. Ayushmann accentuated his plain outfit with silver colour sequin sneakers.
