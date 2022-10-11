Aishwarya Rai Skincare Routine: This Is How The Former Miss World Takes Care Of Her Skin; 3 DIY Face Packs Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Her beauty is universal, quite literally. So being named the most beautiful woman in the world, not once, not twice, but several times throughout the years, it has to show, right? And in the case of our dear Ash, it does!

The most beautiful woman in the world keeps it real on social media. Her Instagram posts aren't that frequent, but you'll see sweet pictures of her family and glam shots when she does. And in those very few pictures, we still get to see what a striking beauty Miss Rai still is.

Aishwarya Rai Skincare Routine

1. Moisturise - in & out

"It's moisture out and moisture in," she says of her beauty routine to Vogue, explaining her mantra as drinking lots of water and moisturising properly. In other words, hydration is key!

2. Beauty and well-being come from within

The key to well-being, like beauty, is from within. "Be comfortable in your skin and be your best friend; enjoy being who you are, and it's important to be happy! You've got to feel it from within, and that's what it is. The rest can be put together, but what you exude is who you are, and it's important to feel good to look good."

3. DIY skincare all the way

Even the most beautiful woman prefers DIY skincare. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves skincare products, but she loves DIY skincare recipes, too, to brighten and moisturise her skin.

"A pack with besan, cream, and turmeric, a massage with honey and curd, a banana face mask, and milk and almond oil face packs." Her go-to ingredients are antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients you can find at home, according to her interview with IndiaToday.

DIY face pack 1: How to make Aishwarya Rai's besan, cream, and turmeric face pack

Put two teaspoons of besan in a bowl.

Add a pinch of turmeric powder.

Add a little cream.

Make a paste by mixing them all.

Put it on and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Then rinse off and moisturise.

For best results, use it twice a week.

DIY face pack 2: How to make Aishwarya Rai's banana face pack

Mix half a banana with one tablespoon of honey (optional).

Mix it well and then apply it to your face and neck.

You can leave it on your face for 15 minutes or longer, depending on how dry your skin is.

Wash it off with lukewarm to cold water.

DIY face pack 3: How to make Aishwarya Rai's milk and almond oil face pack

Add one teaspoon of almond powder to 2 teaspoons of raw milk.

Mix to form a smooth paste.

Apply the pack all over your face.

Rinse off with cold water after 10-15 minutes.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 16:30 [IST]