Ananya Panday To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 8 Diwali Makeup Looks Of Stars That’s Perfect For Your Festive Look
So, what it takes to create a perfect Diwali look? An ethnic outfit? Well yes, but you can opt for a fusion or Indo-western attire too. Now to complete your festive look, you must flaunt an ultimate festive makeup look too. And for that perfect Diwali makeup inspiration, let Bollywood divas including Ananya Panday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others guide you over it!
Image: Instagram
Here's a list of Bollywood divas who flaunted some interesting makeup looks that make an ideal choice for your festive look:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Instagram
Want to go for a minimal, natural makeup look this Diwali? Then get inspired by Aishwarya's nude undertone makeup that is accentuated with a touch of kohl-rimmed eyes. It's best suited when your outfit is heavily embroidered or extra blingy!
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Instagram
If you prefer a hint of glow through makeup, then Tamannah Bhatia's subtle glam makeup look is a perfect choice for you. Opt for a soft pink palette and accentuate the lips with a glossy pink lip colour.
Richa Chadha
Image: Instagram
If you are deciding on the shiny or sequin attire i.e. saree, or lehenga then keep the makeup as natural as possible. The idea is to allow the outfit to overshine and keep the rest of the look as subtle as possible. Richa Chadha's nude makeup look is the perfect reference for you!
Ananya Panday
Image: Instagram
A hint of shimmer and shine never hurt anyone, especially for the festive makeup look. Get inspired by Ananya's shimmery eyes and glossy lips makeup look. Just keep the colour palette neutral and allow eyes and lips to shine with minimal shimmer!
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Instagram
Like to flaunt bold lips look? Then Madhuri Dixit's bold lip makeup look is an ideal reference for you. To achieve the look, allow the lips to outshine and keep the rest of the makeup subtle and minimal. Match the lip colour with a chosen outfit or the one that compliments it.
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Instagram
Shimmery eyes are a makeup trend that works well for a festive look. Sara Ali Khan echoed the makeup rule with glittery hue for eyelids to match her outfit. This is a perfect look when you are not afraid to go extra blingy with your ensemble and makeup!
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Instagram
Wish to go dramatic yet alluring? Simply opt for classic smoky eye makeup like Parineeti Chopra. The eyelids and lashes can go dark to extra-dark as per your preference. Keep the lips attractive with soft tone lip colour.
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Instagram
If you have zeroed in on bold colour festive outfit then go for a nude palette with a hint of a matte look. Allow the eyes to speak by accentuating them with winged liner and kohl. Keep the lips subtle yet shiny with matte lip colour. And for that quintessential desi touch, apply a bindi!
