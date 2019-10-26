Diwali 2019: Preity Zinta And Mira Rajput Kapoor Gave Western Fashion Goals With Ethnic Touch Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Diwali is just a day ahead and we can't hold our excitement. Since, it's the most celebrated Indian festival, we know you are excited to flaunt your designer outfits. Talking about the outfits, our favourite Bollywood divas have been stepping out for Diwali bash in their ethnic outfits and giving major traditional goals to women out there.

But not everyone wants to sport strictly ethnics on that festival day. Some of you might want some western outfit but with a traditional touch. But hey, beautiful ladies, watch out, because Preity Zinta and Mira Rajput Kapoor have come to your rescue at the last moment. Recently, the two atttended the Diwali bash of Jackky Bhagnani in western outfits. The two looked festive ready in their beautiful white top and matching bottoms. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Preity Zinta In A Red Embroidered White Top And Pants

Preity Zinta looked pretty in a three-fourth sleeved V-shaped sweetheart neckline white top, which was accentuated by red embroidered ethnic designs and border. The matching pom-poms gave an ethnic touch to her western outfit. She teamed her top with a pair of satin white pants, which featured red stripes on each side of the pant. Preity completed her fusion look with a pair of pointed bright red heels. She accessorised her look with gold-toned ethnic jhumkis, which upped her ethereal look. The actress also carried a golden clutch. Preity Zinta pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, soft blush, pink lip shade, and her cute dimples rounded out her look.

Mira Rajput Kapoor In A Black Embroidered White Top And Pants

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajpur Kapoor looked festive ready in a three-fourth-sleeved circular flounce round collar white top, which was accentuated by black embroidery. The white tassels at the hem added a desi touch. She paired it with ankle-length plain white pants. Her pants also featured same tassels detailing. Mira completed her look with nude-hued heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned metallic ethnic jhumkis and bracelet. Mrs Kapoor also carried a sequin silver purse, which was a stylish addition. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and glossy lip shade spruced up her look.

The two divas looked festive ready in their fusion outfits.

What do you think about their ethnic-western look? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Diwali!