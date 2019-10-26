ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Diwali 2019: Preity Zinta And Mira Rajput Kapoor Gave Western Fashion Goals With Ethnic Touch

    By
    |

    Diwali is just a day ahead and we can't hold our excitement. Since, it's the most celebrated Indian festival, we know you are excited to flaunt your designer outfits. Talking about the outfits, our favourite Bollywood divas have been stepping out for Diwali bash in their ethnic outfits and giving major traditional goals to women out there.

    But not everyone wants to sport strictly ethnics on that festival day. Some of you might want some western outfit but with a traditional touch. But hey, beautiful ladies, watch out, because Preity Zinta and Mira Rajput Kapoor have come to your rescue at the last moment. Recently, the two atttended the Diwali bash of Jackky Bhagnani in western outfits. The two looked festive ready in their beautiful white top and matching bottoms. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Preity Zinta In A Red Embroidered White Top And Pants

    Preity Zinta looked pretty in a three-fourth sleeved V-shaped sweetheart neckline white top, which was accentuated by red embroidered ethnic designs and border. The matching pom-poms gave an ethnic touch to her western outfit. She teamed her top with a pair of satin white pants, which featured red stripes on each side of the pant. Preity completed her fusion look with a pair of pointed bright red heels. She accessorised her look with gold-toned ethnic jhumkis, which upped her ethereal look. The actress also carried a golden clutch. Preity Zinta pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, soft blush, pink lip shade, and her cute dimples rounded out her look.

    Mira Rajput Kapoor In A Black Embroidered White Top And Pants

    Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajpur Kapoor looked festive ready in a three-fourth-sleeved circular flounce round collar white top, which was accentuated by black embroidery. The white tassels at the hem added a desi touch. She paired it with ankle-length plain white pants. Her pants also featured same tassels detailing. Mira completed her look with nude-hued heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned metallic ethnic jhumkis and bracelet. Mrs Kapoor also carried a sequin silver purse, which was a stylish addition. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and glossy lip shade spruced up her look.

    The two divas looked festive ready in their fusion outfits.

    What do you think about their ethnic-western look? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Happy Diwali!

    More DIWALI 2019 News

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue