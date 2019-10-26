Diwali 2019: Last Minute Celen-Inspired Ethnic Outfits For Men Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The most awaited festival of India, Diwali celebration is just a day ahead. From performing Lakshmi Puja to meeting dear ones, it's a big day for Indians. And so, we want you to dress your best for the grand celebration.

So, gentlemen, if you aren't ready with your perfect outfit for the day, we have come up up with some last minute traditional outfit ideas straight from our famous celebrities wardrobe, which is perfect for this Diwali.

Akash Ambani’s Royal Blue Kurta And Purple Waist Coat Mukesh Ambani's son, Akash Ambani donned a half-sleeved mandarin-collar royal blue satin kurta for a recent Diwali bash. He paired his kurta with a cut-sleeved light purple-hued short waistcoat, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery. He teamed his ensemble with plain white churidar bottoms. Akash completed his look with a pair of leather brown flats. Akash Ambani's ethnic ensemble is perfect for festivals. Angad Bedi’s Black Kurta And Pants At producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash, Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi sported an all-black ethnic ensemble. His ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved mandarin-collar long black kurta, which was accentuated by buttons and front slit. He teamed it with matching pants. Angad completed his look with a pair of formal shoes. Angad Bedi looked handsome and he totally colour-coordinated with wife Neha Dhupia, who draped a black colour sari. Hardik Pandya’s Red Kurta And Embroidered Waist Coat Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya graced Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in a full-sleeved dark-red plain kurta, which was accentuated by front slit. He teamed it with nude shade pants. The most interesting part of his ensemble was his stylish waistcoat. Hardik paired his kurta with a mandarin collar cut-sleeved plunging neckline waistcoat, which was enhanced by multi-hued intricate floral embroidery. The intricate golden brooch added to the stylish quotient. He completed his look with a pair of tan brown formal shoes. The silver studs and gold-toned watch upped his look. Hardik Pandya flaunted his yellow framed reflectors. Sunny Singh’s Nude Kurta And Black Trousers At a Diwali party, Sunny Singh was spotted in a rolled-up sleeved plunging neckline nude shade kurta, which was enhanced by intricate embroidery work. His kurta also featured side slit andhe teamed it with loose black trousers. He completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes. With stubble beard and curly hair, Sunny Singh elevated his look. Vicky Kaushal’s Black Kurta And Dhoti Pants Vicky Kaushal opted for a full-sleeved black kurta, which was accentuated by side slits and patterned prints. Styled by Amandeep Kaur, he teamed his kurta with matching dhoti pants and looked traditional perfect. The Uri actor completed his look with a pair of multiple strapped flip flops. The actor looked cute in a clean shave look. Varun Dhawan’s Printed Red Kurta And Trousers Recently, at Jackky Bhagnani's diwali bash, Varun Dhawan wore a three-fourth sleeved mandarin-collar plunging neckline red kurta, which was highlighted by embroidered white dotted prints. He teamed it with plain white trousers. Varun completed his look with a pair of matching funky flip flops. The silver-toned wrist wear and stubble beard upped his look.

So, these were the last minute outfits for men, which you can easily sport this Diwali and look your ethnic best. Pick your favourite and get that festive mode on!

What are your thoughts on their outfits? Whose ethnic look did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Diwali!