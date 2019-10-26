Diwali 2019: Taapsee Pannu And Other Divas Will Inspire You To Look Your Ethnic Best For Diwali Bash Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jackyy Bhagnani's party was star-studded and graced by leading Bollywood divas. From Taapsee Pannu to Malaika Arora, the celebs flaunted their ethnic best and gave us a mixed bag in terms of outfits. While some wore strictly traditional outfits, others wowed us with fusion numbers, and some even donned western outfits. So, take a look at their outfits and let's find out who looked the best.

Taapsee Pannu Post Saand Ki Aankh success, Taapsee Pannu was seen at this diwali bash and she wore a gorgeous lehenga for the occasion. Her lehenga was splashed in glittering ivory hue and consisted of a sleeveless structured blouse and an intricately-done flared skirt with feathery accents. She draped a net dupatta that was subtly patterned. The actress carried a complementing potli bag with her. She accessorised her look with elaborate chaandbaalis. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and light kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her festive avatar. Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait surprised us with a western outfit but it looked absolutely festive. She also gave us colour-blocking goals with her attire, which consisted of a one-shouldered spaghetti-strapped black blouse and printed pink draped bottoms. The bottoms of her attire were accentuated by glittering patterns and she teamed her attire with shiny golden sandals. Kubbra upped her look with a chic neckpiece and a wrist watch. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and matte red lip shade. The curly tresses completed her look. Gul Panag Gul Panag looked classy and sophisticated in her salwar suit. The actress sported an understated midnight blue-hued brocade kurta and paired it with plain complementing pyjamis. She upped her look with plain navy blue dupatta that was enhanced by embellished border. Gul carried a silver purse with her and spruced up her look with intricate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a neat bun completed her avatar. Nupur Sanon Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon also attended the party and she wore a light blue-hued traditional attire. Her ensemble consisted of a short kurta and flared skirt. Nupur's ensemble was lit up by silver embellished detail and she draped a matching light dupatta with silver accents on the border. She upped her look with pretty silver earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her avatar. Amyra Dastur The Judgementall Hai Kya actress, Amyra Dastur also looked beautiful in her ensemble that was by Sonia Sawhney. Her attire was ivory-hued with nude-coloured tones. So, she wore a sleeveless nude-hued floral blouse and teamed it with a plain ivory satiny skirt. She draped the dupatta around her wrist. The pink stone studded and gold neckpiece by Azotiique by Varun Raheja notched up her look. The makeup was lit up by matte pink lip shade and a silver bindi. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her festive look. Malaika Arora Malaika Arora exuded regal vibes with her attire and look. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she wore separates from the label, Itrh. Her attire consisted of a black cropped blouse that featured full tailored sleeves and a flared skirt. The skirt was golden-hued with textured and foil accents. She accessorised her look with dazzling emerald neckpiece that was from Goenka India. The jewellery piece absolutely elevated her look. She also wore complementing emerald rings and earrings from the same brand. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

According to us, Malaika Arora looked the best but Taapsee Pannu was a close second. So, whose outfit and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.