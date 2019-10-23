B’day Girl Malaika Arora And Other Bollywood Celebs Stunned In Their Chic Outfits At The Bash Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 23rd October 1973, Malaika Arora celebrates her birthday today and the birthday girl is being poured with a lot of wishes on social media from her fans and loved ones. From heart-touching tweets to photo posts, the actress is being showered with love and warm wishes on the social media.

Coming to her birthay celebration, Malaika Arora's bash was star-studded where many celebrities such asKareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao, and many others were in attendance. The birthday girl came dressed in a glittering outfit but other celebs too caught our attention with their stunning attire. So, let's take a peek into Malaika Arora's birthday bash and decode the outfits that were in the limelight.

Malaika Arora In A Glittering Outfit

Starting with the birthday girl, Malaika Arora looked absolutely glamourous in her sparkling outfit. Designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to wish the beautiful model by posting her gorgeous picture from the party. In the picture, Malaika is seen dressed in a strappy sweetheart plunging neckline golden and silver bodycon midi backless dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued crystals block patterns. She completed her look with a pair of pointed macthing heels Malaika Arora upped her look with gold-toned wrist watch. The Dabangg actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, smokey eyes, and light lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Striped Top And Skirt

At the party, Kareena Kapoor Khan made an appearance in a full-sleeved round collar black & white striped tucked-in top. She teamed it with a high-rise black faux leather mini skirt. The Good Newwz actress completed her look with a pair of contrasting pointed pink heels. She also carried a black and grey wallet that matched with her attire. Kareena upped her look with silver-toned ring. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kareena Kapoor looked a class apart.

Rajkummar Rao In Blazer And Patralekhaa In Red Dress

Rajkummar Rao attended Malaika Arora's birthday bash with his partner Patralekhaa. The Made In China actor was seen ina black high-neck t-shirt, which he paired with macthing pants. He topped off his t-shirt with a long-sleeved notch-lapel open-front grey-hued blazer, which was accentuated by faded checkered patterns. He completed his look with black loafers.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa donned a cut-sleeved halter neck A-line red mini dress. The cinched waist added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of thigh-high black boots. Patralekhaa accessorised her look with oversized golden-toned hoops and wrist watch. She also carried a cute heart-shaped black purse. Patralekhaa pulled up her curly tresses into a high ponytail. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and dark lip shade rounded out her look.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, And Shanaya Kapoor In Chic Outfits

The three pretty young girls were snapped together in their chic outfits by the shutterbugs. Janhvi Kapoor looked awesome in a strappy sweetheart plunging neckline sequinned dark pink mini dress. She completed her look with a pair of funky blush pink strapped black stilettos. The Dhadak actress accessorised her look with contrasting earrings and wrist bands. She also carried a white milk box-shaped sling bag. Janhvi left her mid-parted tresses loose and upped her look with contouring, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Just behind Janhvi Kapoor was Shanaya Kapoor, who wore an eye-catching neon hued ensemble. Her outfit consisted of an off-shoulder bardot crop top and high-rise oversized pants. She accessorised her look with a pair of embellished hoops and left her mid-parted layered tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink pink lip shade spruced up her look.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday sported a black mini bodycon tube dress, which was accentuated by commas and full stops designs. Her dress also featured a small side slit. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress completed her look with a pair of stylish ankle-length black stilettos. Ananya accessorised her look with hoops and elevated her look with minimal makeup. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose.

According to us, the most sophisticated outfit out of all was of Kareena Kapoor Khan's and we absolutely loved her fashion sense. What do you think about their outfits? Whose dress did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Malaika Arora!