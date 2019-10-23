Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: The Supermodel Who Inspires Us To Step Out Of Our Comfort Zone Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 23rd October 1973, supermodel and dancer, Malaika Arora is versatile in her sartorial choices. From ethnics to western, the diva consistently slays in her stylish designer outfits and gives us many fashion statements. On her birthday, let us take a look at some of her best fashion moments and decode it.

Malaika Arora In A Wine Crop Top And Layered Skirt

Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline wine-coloured grecian crop top, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery and embellished crystals. She teamed it with a floor-length multi-layered matching sequinned skirt. Malaika's ensemble came from Seema Khan label. The Housefull 2 actress ditched accessories. She left her side-parted streaked highlighted long wavy tresses loose. Malaika Arora sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline, and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and light pink lip shade.

Malaika Arora In A Nude Pink Sharara Set

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a nude pink sharara set by Seema Khan. Her ethnic set consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar thigh-length short kurta, which was accentuated by block prints and intricate embroidery on the bodice. She teamed it with a sequinned matching sharara. Malaika completed her look with a pair of golden heels. The Dabangg actress left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose. She upped her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade.

Malaika Arora In An Orange Ruffled Gown

For the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, Malaika Arora opted opted for a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline floor-length orange gown by Jason Grech, which was enhanced by multi-layered ruffles. The silver buckle dark orange belt added structure to her attire. The Dabangg 2 actress ditched the accessories and let her dramatic gown do all the talking. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat bun. Malaika Arora sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Malaika Arora In A Dramatic Red Blazer And Ball Skirt

Malaika Arora donned a dramatic blazer and ball skirt by Benchellal and looked classy. Her full-sleeved plunging neckline thigh-length red blazer was highlighted by additional extended shoulder lapel and voluminous wrapped sash, which added a stylish quotient. The buckled matching wasit belt added structure to her attire. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she paired it with a long matching flared ball skirt. Though Malaika wore separates but it looked like a long sophistiacted one-piece gown. The Welcome actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs, multiple rings, and bracelet, which came from Swarovski and Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. Malaika Arora left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Malaika Arora In A Bardot Top And Pencil Skirt

Malaika Arora wore a two-piece western dress by Toni Maticevski and looked classy. Her dress consisted of a cut-sleeved round-collar tucked-in navy blue bardot top. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed it with a high-rise below knee-length white pencil skirt, which was accentuated by dramatic ruffle detailing above thigh-high front slit. The actress completed her look with a pair of black strap white heels. Her heels came from Sophia Webster and the angel wing on her sandals added to the stylish quotient. Malaika upped her look with dramatic black rings and painted her nails with pink-hued colour. She pulled back her mid-parted front-bang tresses into a low bun and accessorised it with a silver accessory. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and lip shade rounded out her look.

Malaika Arora is the fashion inspiration we all need. Happy birthday, Malaika Arora!