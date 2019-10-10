ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut And Other Divas Give Us What-To-Wear-When Ideas

    By
    |

    Be it festivals or weekend parties, we put all the efforts in dressing our best. But hey let's not forget to give credit to our favourite Bollywood divas, who consistently inspire us and give us amazing fashion moments. So, take a look at their latest fashion statements and get some fresh inspiration from their fashionable outfits.

    Array

    Deepika Padukone’s Floral Maxi Dress

    For a recent event, Deepika Padukone donned a cuff-sleeved ruffle high-neck floor-length maxi dress, which was accentuated by intricately embellished green, yellow and pink floral accents. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her two-layered hem gown featured cinched waist, which added structure to her attire. The Chhapaak actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. Deepika Padukone pulled back her front-puffed tresses into a ponytail, which suited her well. The sharp contouring marked by minimal base, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Deepika's floral maxi is a perfect party wear.

    Array

    Kangana Ranaut’s Classic White Sari

    Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram feed had the actress flaunting a casual yet pretty plain white malmal sari by label Suta, which was accentuated by minimal gold border. She draped the net fabric pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with a strappy square-neckline matching blouse. The Panga actress completed her look with ethnic silver juttis by Fizzy Goblet. She accessorised her look with a pair of antique gold earrings. The square-shaped black lady bag by Dior and statement sunnies added a stylish quotient. Kangana Ranaut pulled back her curly tresses into a hairdo while filled brows, contoured cheekbones with highlighted pink blush, and lip shade rounded out her look. The tiny black bindi upped her beautiful look. Kangana Ranaut's classic sari seemed perfect for almost any formal occasion.

    Array

    Athiya Shetty’s Empire-Waist Red Maxi

    At The Sky Is Pink film screeening, Athiya Shetty wore a crossed back strappy sweetheart neckline red maxi dress by Saaksha & Kinni, which was enhanced by hand-micropleated ikat patterns. Styled by Ami Patel, the empire-waist added structure to her attire. The Mubarakan actress completed her look with brown flats. Athiya accessorised her look with golden-toned kadas and a ring. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Athiya's patterned maxi is a comfortable wear for parties or events.

    Array

    Malaika Arora’s Dramatic Leopard Dress

    For the Exhibit India Fashion Tour, Malaika Arora opted for a one-shoulder plunging neckline knee-length leopard dress by Benchellal, which was highlighted by dramatic ruffles. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her asymmetrical dress also featured a large buckled waist belt. Malaika completed her look with pointed black-silver heels. She accessorised her look with golden-toned rings and funky black earrings. Malaika pulled back her front puff made tresses into a neat low ponytail. He sharply contoured jawline, cheekbones, and T-zone. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and red lip shade rounded out her look. Malaika Arora's dramatic dress can be worn on any big events or theme parties.

    Array

    Vidya Balan’s Black & Golden Sari

    At The Sky Is Pink premiere, Vidya Balan was spotted in a classic black sari, which was accentuated by intricate golden embroidery at the hem and on the pallu. She draped the sari in a nivi style and teamed it up with a full-sleeved boat-neck plain matching blouse. The Shakuntala Devi actress kept her jewellery game strong. She accessorised her look with a pair of beautiful gold-toned earrings. Vidya painted her nails maroon and the tiny black bindi upped her look. She slightly contoured her face and spruced up her look with kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Vidya Balan neatly tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a back bun. Her stunning sari is perfect for festivals.

    So, whose outfit did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic credits: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
