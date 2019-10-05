Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Divas Surprise Us With Their Patterned Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, we noticed that recently Bollywood divas surprised us with their patterned ensembles. Yes, the divas - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, and Amyra Dastur inspired us to play with playful patterns this weekend. So, let's take a close look at their patterned ensembles and find out, who wowed us the most.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas surprised us with this absolutely vibrant floral pantsuit for one of the promotional rounds of The Sky Is Pink. She looked totally gorgeous in her ensemble, which consisted of a structured overlapping jacket and matching pants. Her attire was like a splash of myriad hues. Priyanka Chopra teamed her jacket with a cloth belt. She wore black pointed heels with her attire. The diva stunned us with quirky earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and wore spectacles. The impeccable bun completed her look.

Amyra Dastur

Judgementall Hai Kya actress, Amyra Dastur looked impressive as she paired her white shirt with denim shorts. Her shirt was accentuated by red and pink floral patterns. She also wore a classy brown belt, which added to the style quotient. The actress wore brown formal shoes and left us with footwear goals. She carried a Louis Vuitton bag with her. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and she accessorised her look with dark shades. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Malaika Arora

Unlike others, Malaika Arora's outfit was not about vibrant hue but she flaunted the iconic camouflage pattern with her ensemble. Her attire consisted of a slightlly-distresses full-sleeved green top and she paired it with camouflage tights. Well, her look was smart and she gave us an ideal travel wear goal. The pink shoes added contrast to her look. The blue frames looked sassy and Malaika completed her look with an impeccable bun.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in her floral dress that was flowy and adorned with tiny multi-hued floral patterns. Her attire was full-sleeved and buttoned with flared silhouette. Alia Bhatt's dress was also subtly-pleated and she paired it with white shoes. The makeup was dewy-toned with pink lip shade and highlighted cheekbones. The middle-parted tresses wrapped up her avatar. Alia Bhatt looked pretty as a peach.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.