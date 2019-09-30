Priyanka Chopra Jonas Finally Chooses A Pink Attire For The Sky Is Pink Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Barfi actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been actively promoting her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, which is a highly-anticipated and super special film for her. From traditionals to western, the actresss has been raising the mercury with her classy outfits.

Going by the title of her film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally opted for a pink outfit that we have been waiting for from so long. Yesterday, the Krrish actress was spotted in a traditional pink-hued ensemble at the promotions in Ahmedabad and looked absolutely elegant. So, let's take a close look at her ethereal outfit and decode her beautiful look.

So, for Ahmedabad promotions, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a blush pink anarkali suit by Anita Dongre. Styled by Ami Patel, her elegant ensemble consisted of a sleeveless plunging neckline anarkali, which was accentuated by silver polka dots and an intricate floral embroidery on the neckline. She teamed it with churidar bottoms and draped the matching dupatta. Priyanka completed her traditional look with a pair of transparent heels. The Bajirao Mastani actress accessorised her look with her mangalsutra and ring. The golden wrist watch upped her look.

On the makeup front, Priyanka Chopra left her mid-parted side-bangs tresses loose. She spruced up her look with a tiny black bindi and looked absolutely like a desi woman. She sharply contoured her jawline and rounded out her look with filled brows, soft kohled eyes, glittering eyeshadow, curled lashes, pink blush, and dark lip shade.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked traditionally sophisticated and we definitely loved her desi avatar. We have also noticed that the actress has been ditching designer necklaces to flaunt her mangalsutra, and that's what we love about her. She is natural and beautiful.

What do you think about her blush pink ethnic outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.