Priyanka Chopra's Top 15 Diet and Fitness Tips

Priyanka Chopra is a former Miss World who won the title with grace and now she has gone on to become a leading Bollywood actress. After winning the miss world title, she started getting a lot of film offers and made her acting debut with a Tamil film.

Priyanka has portrayed different genres of roles. For her biopic movie Mary Kom, Priyanka underwent a 45 day rigorous training regimen to achieve the physique and strength of a boxer. Before hitting the gym, she used to do some warm-up exercises including shadow boxing, duck under, jump rope, and step over as well as some stretching exercises.

While prepping herself up for the shooting of Quantico, Priyanka followed a unique workout routine regularly. She would run on a treadmill for 15 minutes, she did sixty seconds plank hold and twenty to twenty five bicep curls with very light weights. She would workout for an hour four times a week.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest and the most successful actresses who has not only shown her talent in tinsel town, but also has established herself as an international star in Hollywood.

The sizzling icon maintains her perfect toned body by carrying out her workout routine religiously and follows a strict diet plan. Let's check out Priyanka Chopra's fitness and diet tips.

1. Have A Balanced Diet Her main motto is to follow a simple and balanced diet, which she advises to all. Eat something in every two hours to keep your metabolism rate going and to stay energized. 2. Always Binge On Weekends Indulge in your favourite dishes once a week to control cravings. You can diet the whole week and on weekends you can binge on your favourite foods. 3. Hydrate Your Body She likes to drink plenty of water throughout the day. She advises that drinking plenty of water daily will keep you hydrated and will also keep your body and skin healthy. 4. Avoid Fried Foods Try to eat home cooked food rather than eating fried and oily foods. Eating home cooked foods on a daily basis will make you happier and healthier. 5. Incorporate Nutrient-Rich Foods Eat fresh, healthy and a variety of nutrient-rich foods. Choosing a diet full of nutrient-rich foods will help you to get different kinds of vitamins and minerals. Fruits and vegetables are nutrient-rich foods. 6. Curb Your Cravings Drink a glass of coconut water daily with a handful of nuts every two hours. Having a small meal containing essential fatty acids will make you lose weight without going hungry. 7. Workout For Slim People The sexy beauty also advises that if you are naturally slim and do not gain weight easily, then you should work out for 3-4 days a week for around 45 minutes. 8. Losing Weight Faster People who gain weight fast should hit the gym or run for atleast 45 minutes to 1 hour for 6 days a week with a right and nutritious diet. 9. A Toned Body According to her, yoga and weight training are the simplest methods to tone up the body and make the muscles strong. She likes to follow a 2-day session of weight lifting and yoga. 10. Understand Your Body She also advises that it is very important to understand your body type to set any fitness plans for yourself. It will help you to understand the type of exercises and nutrition you will need to help shape or change your body composition. 11. Pranayama Perform yoga, especially breathing yoga exercises like pranayama. Pranayama has positive effects in the proper functioning of the body. Yoga ensures the supply of more oxygen to the lungs and is good for the heart too. 12. Meditation Priyanka also advises that to reduce tension and stress, try doing meditation. Meditation helps to eliminate negative energy, thoughts, worries and anxiety and will help you to lead a happier life. 13. Avoid Skipping Exercises Do not skip exercising on any day of your scheduled plan because it can reduce the effects of workout gained before it. 14. Light Dinner Is Important Having a light dinner is very necessary as it will help you to sleep better and will not overload your digestive system. Priyanka's light dinner consists of soup, grilled chicken and sautéed veggies. 15. Relaxation Relaxation is one of the best ways to keep you fit as it effectively manages stress and anxiety. You can either read books, watch movies or listen to good music.

