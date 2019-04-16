Sari Lovers, Alia Bhatt's Printed Sari Is What You Need For Your BFFs Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie, 'Kalank' is soon to be released and the actress has been giving us oodles of fashion goals with the promotion of her movie. She looked gorgeous in her sari, which was by Tarun Tahiliani and the actress pulled it off gracefully. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

So, Alia draped a sari, which was accentuated by pink and green hue. Her ensemble was intricately patterned and as such, was adorned with an interplay of prints. It was an awe-inspiring sari that was accentuated by a metallic touch. Alia looked classy in her sari and teamed it with a sleeveless red blouse, which was also meticulously printed.

She accessorised her look with a maangtikka, which was studded with a precious stone. The makeup was notched up by dewy tones and highlighted by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light mascara accompanied by glossy pink eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.