    Alia Bhatt Raises The Temperature With A Breezy And Dainty Dress

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Alia Bhatt looked pretty in her dress, which she wore for the 'Kalank' screening. She looked awesome and gave us a party outfit goal. With this dress, she upped her fashion quotient and her styling was also beautifully done. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    So, Alia wore a deep-necked number, which was feminine and chic. It was intricately-done number that was adorned with subtle floral prints and beautiful net details. This sleeveless attire of hers was flowy and was enhanced by a breezy silhouette. She also paired her dress with a denim jacket, which we thought was a great styling tip. Alia teamed her dress with yellow-hued strappy heels, which went well with her number.

    Alia Bhatt Kalank

    She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was enhanced by dewy touches. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and accentuated cheekbones. The vintage side-swept hairdo rounded out her gorgeous avatar. Alia was a vision in her dress. So, what do you think about Alia's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 12:17 [IST]
