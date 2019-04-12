Alia Bhatt's Pink Floral Attire Will Set The Mood For This Festive Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt has been actively promoting her multi-starrer movie, 'Kalank' these days and her latest promotional tour was at a University in Jaipur. This time, she was with Varun Dhawan and opted for a traditional ensemble. She went for a bright pink attire, which was by Nidhi Tholia. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

So, Alia looked pretty in her pink attire, which consisted of a flared kurta and she paired it with voluminous bottoms. Her kurta was full-sleeved and adorned with vibrant floral accents and the bottoms were accentuated by a ruffled touch. Alia also draped a dupatta, which was notched up by silver accents.

The prolific actress teamed her outfit with embellished silver sandals, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with oxidised silver jhumkis, which were elaborate and came from Silverline Jewellery. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade, well-defined kohl, and a small bindi. The impeccable bun rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Alia's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.