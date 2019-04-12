ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Alia Bhatt's Pink Floral Attire Will Set The Mood For This Festive Season

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Alia Bhatt has been actively promoting her multi-starrer movie, 'Kalank' these days and her latest promotional tour was at a University in Jaipur. This time, she was with Varun Dhawan and opted for a traditional ensemble. She went for a bright pink attire, which was by Nidhi Tholia. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    Alia Bhatt Kalank

    So, Alia looked pretty in her pink attire, which consisted of a flared kurta and she paired it with voluminous bottoms. Her kurta was full-sleeved and adorned with vibrant floral accents and the bottoms were accentuated by a ruffled touch. Alia also draped a dupatta, which was notched up by silver accents.

    Alia Bhatt News

    The prolific actress teamed her outfit with embellished silver sandals, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with oxidised silver jhumkis, which were elaborate and came from Silverline Jewellery. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade, well-defined kohl, and a small bindi. The impeccable bun rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Alia's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: alia bhatt kalank varun dhawan
    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue