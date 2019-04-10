ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Alia Bhatt's Ivory Traditional Ensemble Should Be A Part Of Your Wedding Trousseau

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Traditional Looks

    Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in her traditional ensemble, which was designed by Anita Dongre. She wore this absolutely delicate attire for the latest round of 'Kalank' promotions. Her attire boasted the Rajasthani and Assamese sensibilities. Her makeup was also beautifully done and the styling was also meticulous. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    Alia Bhatt Kalank

    So, Alia sported an ethnic ensemble, which consisted of a short kurta and flared bottoms. Her attire was enhanced by Assamese silk and the signature gota patti work of the designer. The attire was elaborated by intricate motifs and we thought, her ensemble was perfect for a festive occasion. Alia looked graceful as ever and she draped a lightweight dupatta, which was intricately done too and complemented her attire.

    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    She teamed her outfit with silver sandals, which went well with her look. Alia accessorised her look with elaborate jhumkis, which accentuated her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a deep red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her traditional avatar. So far, this was Alia's best look for the 'Kalank' promotions. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: alia bhatt kalank
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue