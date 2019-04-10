Alia Bhatt's Ivory Traditional Ensemble Should Be A Part Of Your Wedding Trousseau Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in her traditional ensemble, which was designed by Anita Dongre. She wore this absolutely delicate attire for the latest round of 'Kalank' promotions. Her attire boasted the Rajasthani and Assamese sensibilities. Her makeup was also beautifully done and the styling was also meticulous. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Alia sported an ethnic ensemble, which consisted of a short kurta and flared bottoms. Her attire was enhanced by Assamese silk and the signature gota patti work of the designer. The attire was elaborated by intricate motifs and we thought, her ensemble was perfect for a festive occasion. Alia looked graceful as ever and she draped a lightweight dupatta, which was intricately done too and complemented her attire.

She teamed her outfit with silver sandals, which went well with her look. Alia accessorised her look with elaborate jhumkis, which accentuated her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a deep red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her traditional avatar. So far, this was Alia's best look for the 'Kalank' promotions. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.