Alia Bhatt's Printed Sari Is The Traditional Outfit You Need To Pack For Your Next Resort Vacay Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt's fashion game is close to perfection. When it comes to dressing up, she doesn't play it safe. The recent number of hers, which she wore for the 20 years celebration party of Sabyasachi clearly proved that. It was one of the most refreshing outfits we saw in a past couple of months and Alia looked a class apart.

So, the diva wore the toga sari, which came from the designer's resort 2019 collection. Accentuated by modern design aesthetics, this sari featured an uncoventional drape. Her sari was nuanced by a free-flowing silhouette and seemed perfect for the summer season. It was enhanced by ruffled accents and what we absolutely loved about Alia's sari were the interplay of intricate prints. Splashed in green and yellow hue, this sari of hers was a statement piece.

The sari also came with a signature Sabyasachi belt, which gave her attire a structure. Alia accessorised her look with elaborate jhumkis, which spruced up her ethnic look. The makeup was light and highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl accompanied by an eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted ponytail went well with her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.