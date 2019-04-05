ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt Inspires Us To Buy A Benarasi Silk Outfit With This Red Attire

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous and upped her traditional fashion game with this ethnic suit. She was a vision to behold and this particular number of hers came from the label, Ekaya. With this ensemble, she popularised Benarasi handlooms. Alia's outfit and look was every inch inspirational. Let's decode it.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    So, Alia opted for the colour red for the latest round of 'Kalank' promotion. She wore a red satin silk ensemble, which was meticulously done. It was a round-necked attire that boasted intricately-done neckline and the subtle zari booti enhanced her ensemble. Alia's flared bottoms of the attire were marked by very light zari work. The dupatta was adorned with fine prints.

    Alia Bhatt Traditional Look

    Alia teamed her attire with golden flat sandals from the label, Stoffa. Her jewellery was heavy and elaborate. She wore gold jadau jhumkis from the label, Raniwala 1881. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The small black bindi added depth to her look. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Alia's attire and look? We thought Alia looked more than impressive. Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Alia Bhatt Kalank

    Read more about: alia bhatt ekaya kalank celeb style
     

