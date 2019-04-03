TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Congress Manifesto Gives Fillip To BJP 's Nationalism Plank
-
- IPl 2019: RR vs RCB — Highlights
- India-bound MG eZS Electric SUV Showcased At Bangkok Motor Show
- List Of Smartphones To Be Launched In April 2019
- Urvashi Reacts To Her Viral Video With Boney Kapoor!
- Tabu's Abstract Attire
- Sensex Opens At A New Record High On Hopes Of End Of US-China Trade War
- Best Places To Visit In India In April: A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
Alia Bhatt's Purple Anarkali Was Every Inch Resplendent
Alia Bhatt didn't go for ivory or black but surprised us with a purple ethnic attire for the latest rounds of 'Kalank' promotion. She looked resplendent in her ensemble, which was splashed in a vibrant purple hue. The prolific actress gave us one of the most inspiring traditional moments of the day. Take a look at her attire and avatar.
So, Alia wore a full-sleeved purple anarkali, which consisted of a structured bodice and flared skirt. Her ensemble was intricately done in gold and adorned with meticulous patterns. It was a rich attire, which totally exuded regal vibes and Alia paired her outfit with a matching dupatta that complemented her ensemble.
The actress wore intricate jhumkis, which went well with her look. The makeup was light and refreshing and marked by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek hairdo was impeccable and rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Alia's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.