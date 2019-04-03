ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Alia Bhatt's Purple Anarkali Was Every Inch Resplendent

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Alia Bhatt didn't go for ivory or black but surprised us with a purple ethnic attire for the latest rounds of 'Kalank' promotion. She looked resplendent in her ensemble, which was splashed in a vibrant purple hue. The prolific actress gave us one of the most inspiring traditional moments of the day. Take a look at her attire and avatar.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    So, Alia wore a full-sleeved purple anarkali, which consisted of a structured bodice and flared skirt. Her ensemble was intricately done in gold and adorned with meticulous patterns. It was a rich attire, which totally exuded regal vibes and Alia paired her outfit with a matching dupatta that complemented her ensemble.

    Alia Bhatt News

    The actress wore intricate jhumkis, which went well with her look. The makeup was light and refreshing and marked by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek hairdo was impeccable and rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Alia's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: alia bhatt kalank
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue