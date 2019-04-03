Alia Bhatt's Purple Anarkali Was Every Inch Resplendent Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt didn't go for ivory or black but surprised us with a purple ethnic attire for the latest rounds of 'Kalank' promotion. She looked resplendent in her ensemble, which was splashed in a vibrant purple hue. The prolific actress gave us one of the most inspiring traditional moments of the day. Take a look at her attire and avatar.

So, Alia wore a full-sleeved purple anarkali, which consisted of a structured bodice and flared skirt. Her ensemble was intricately done in gold and adorned with meticulous patterns. It was a rich attire, which totally exuded regal vibes and Alia paired her outfit with a matching dupatta that complemented her ensemble.

The actress wore intricate jhumkis, which went well with her look. The makeup was light and refreshing and marked by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek hairdo was impeccable and rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Alia's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.