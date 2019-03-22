Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan Made A Grand Entry In Black Outfits At Kalank Song Launch Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made a colour-coordinated entry, as they launched a song from their upcoming multi-starrer movie, 'Kalank'. They looked impressive in their traditional outfits and gave us festive outfits goals. Let's decode their ensembles and ethnic looks.

Talking about Alia first, she was dressed in a gharara suit for the occasion. The 'Gully Boy' actress looked beautiful in her all-black outfit that was accentuaed by intricate silver work and stunning motifs. She teamed it with complementing flared salwar and impeccably draped plain dupatta with tassles. She paired her ensemble with embellished silver kolhapuris, which accentuated her look. Alia spruced up her look with oxidised statement jhumkis.

The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade and a small black bindi. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her traditional look. Varun also sported an all-black ethnic wear. He paired his subtly-embroidered kurta with black Paithani pyjamas and formal shoes. However, Varun also spruced up his look with a dab of soft kohl. So, how did you find their outfits? Didn't they look good together? Let us know that in the comment section.