ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Alia Bhatt Fashionably Brings Alive The Floral Magic Of Spring On The Red Carpet

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Zee Cine Awards

    Floral outfits can be worn on the red carpets too, this was strongly proved by Alia Bhatt. The prolific actress kept her fashion game strong and gave us another amazing gown inspiration. She wore this delightfully floral number by Celia Kritharioti and wooed us. She sported one of the most unique numbers at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.

    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    So, the 'Gully Boy' actress exuded cheerful vibes on the red carpet with her summery and refreshing ensemble, which came from the latest collection of the designer. This gown of hers featured a plunging neckline and a flared silhouette. Alia's white gown was festooned with floral appliqués in pink, green, and red hues.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    Alia also kept her jewellery minimal and spruced up her look with delicate drop earrings. The makeup was marked by dewy touches with contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and soft kohl. The romantic wavy locks added to the experimental look. Alia Bhatt looked adorable. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue