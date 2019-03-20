Alia Bhatt Fashionably Brings Alive The Floral Magic Of Spring On The Red Carpet Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Floral outfits can be worn on the red carpets too, this was strongly proved by Alia Bhatt. The prolific actress kept her fashion game strong and gave us another amazing gown inspiration. She wore this delightfully floral number by Celia Kritharioti and wooed us. She sported one of the most unique numbers at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.

So, the 'Gully Boy' actress exuded cheerful vibes on the red carpet with her summery and refreshing ensemble, which came from the latest collection of the designer. This gown of hers featured a plunging neckline and a flared silhouette. Alia's white gown was festooned with floral appliqués in pink, green, and red hues.

Alia also kept her jewellery minimal and spruced up her look with delicate drop earrings. The makeup was marked by dewy touches with contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and soft kohl. The romantic wavy locks added to the experimental look. Alia Bhatt looked adorable. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.