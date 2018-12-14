ENGLISH

Alia Bhatt Channels A Fairytale Look In This Twirl-worthy Tulle Gown

By
Alia Bhatt Kids Choice Awards

Alia Bhatt also attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan. She wore a voluminous gown for the occasion, which we thought was more film awards event-worthy. Her gown was designed by Gauri & Nainika and well, it was a beautiful number.

Alia Bhatt Fashion

Dipped in the shades of pink and orange, her tulle gown was flowy, deep-necked, and structured towards the bodice area. It featured ruffled accents on the sleeves, which made her attire seem dramatic. The skirt of her attire was flared and absolutely twirl-worthy. Owing to the twirl-feature, this fairytale gown of hers kind of reminded us of Priyanka Chopra's one-shouldered Jason Wu gown, which she wore for the Emmy Awards.

Alia Bhatt News

She sported chic rings from KaJ Fine Jewellery. Alia's makeup was dewy and marked by a neon pink lip shade and light mascara. Her cheekbones were highlighted by pink touches and the impeccable bun rounded out her look.

Alia Bhatt Style

So, how did you find Alia Bhatt's gown of the night? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 13:29 [IST]
