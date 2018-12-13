Alia Bhatt’s White And Indigo Outfit At Isha Ambani’s Wedding Is All About Modern Minimalism

Alia Bhatt made a refreshing entry at Isha Ambani's and Anand Piramal's wedding. Her lehenga was unique and sans the embellishment. Alia's attire boasted traditional craftsmanship and made a strong case for minimal outfits, perfect for women who want to keep it elegant and fuss-free.

Alia wore a sleeveless blouse and teamed it with a voluminous skirt. Dipped in the shade of white, her attire was accentuated by indigo block prints. The border of her skirt was intricately patterned and done with silver thread work. She draped a complementing net dupatta with her outfit that featured indigo nature-inspired motifs. Alia's ensemble was designed by Manish Malhotra.

The actress teamed her attire with stunning chandelier danglers that came from Amrapali. Her makeup was highlighted by a nude lip shade, soft kohl, and a small bindi. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her ethnic look. So, how did you find Alia Bhatt's outfit of the night? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.