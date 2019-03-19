ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt Gives Us A Sunday Outing Look With A Floral Maxi And A Denim Jacket

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Alia Bhatt's fashion sense is one of the most amazing and relatable. She has been giving us casual fashion goals and promoting denim jackets these days. The latest attire of hers was a perfect recipe for a hot sunny day and Alia looked stunning as ever in her ensemble. Take a look at her outfit, which seemed carefree and fun.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    So, Alia wore a floral maxi dress, which came from AND. She looked gorgeous in her white dress, which was flared and adorned with a sprinkle of pink floral accents. It was a beautiful dress and Alia teamed it with a light blue denim jacket, which upped her style quotient. The actress wore shiny silver sandals to notch up her avatar.

    Alia Bhatt News

    She kept her look accessory-free and the jewellery was not even required with this attire. At the most, she could have accessorised her look with studs. Her look was makeup-free and highlighted by a light pink lip shade. The tight bun went well with her dress and that completed her look. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: alia bhatt and celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
     

