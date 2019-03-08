ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt's Ivory Jumpsuit Will Make You Want To Give Your Dresses A Break

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Fashion
    Alia Bhatt looked fabulous in her Johanna Ortiz jumpsuit, which she wore for the Women of Worth award. The prolific actress was felicitated at the event and she looked adorable as ever. Her jumpsuit was a statement piece and was elaborated by a breezy silhouette. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Alia wore an ivory-hued jumpsuit, which was accentuated by subtle floral accents and a ruffled bodice with a deep back. Her attire was marked by overlapping detail and pyjamas were flared. It was a stunning number and Alia pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. She teamed her outfit with beige-hued sandals, which went well with her look.

    Alia Bhatt Style
    The 'Gully Boy' actress accessorised her look with intricate earrings, which came from Deepa Gurnani's eponymous label and are available at Azotiique. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and mascara accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek ponytail notched up her avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
