ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Gigi Hadid Or Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The Moschino Pantsuit Better?

    By
    |
    Gigi Hadid And Alia Bhatt
    Gigi Hadid's Pic

    So, Gigi Hadid and Alia Bhatt wore the same outfit recently. They both wore a Moschino ensemble, which was accentuated by abstract prints. Their styling was different and we thought one looked more awesome. Let's decode their looks and find out who looked better.

    So, talking about Gigi first, she wore this ivory structured pantsuit, which was notched by a colourful splash of red prints. She wore it for a toy store event and her look was fun and light-hearted. The supermodel paired her ensemble with black pumps, which colour-blocked her pantsuit. She accessorised her look with a statement ring and a Gothic necklace. The makeup was highlighted by a bright red lip shade and the high blonde ponytail rounded out her avatar.

    Alia Bhatt Fashion
    Instagram

    Posed against the backdrop of a graffiti wall in Berlin, Alia's look was more intense. She teamed her pantsuit with white-hued pointed pumps. Her look was jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by a deep red lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her stylish look. Alia's look was more minimal as compared to Gigi's.

    Well, we liked Alia Bhatt's look more. We thought her styling was better and she brought alive the surreal charm. Whose look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: alia bhatt gigi hadid moschino
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue