Gigi Hadid Or Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The Moschino Pantsuit Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, Gigi Hadid and Alia Bhatt wore the same outfit recently. They both wore a Moschino ensemble, which was accentuated by abstract prints. Their styling was different and we thought one looked more awesome. Let's decode their looks and find out who looked better.

So, talking about Gigi first, she wore this ivory structured pantsuit, which was notched by a colourful splash of red prints. She wore it for a toy store event and her look was fun and light-hearted. The supermodel paired her ensemble with black pumps, which colour-blocked her pantsuit. She accessorised her look with a statement ring and a Gothic necklace. The makeup was highlighted by a bright red lip shade and the high blonde ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Posed against the backdrop of a graffiti wall in Berlin, Alia's look was more intense. She teamed her pantsuit with white-hued pointed pumps. Her look was jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by a deep red lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her stylish look. Alia's look was more minimal as compared to Gigi's.

Well, we liked Alia Bhatt's look more. We thought her styling was better and she brought alive the surreal charm. Whose look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.