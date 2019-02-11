ENGLISH

    This Weekend, Alia Bhatt Left Us Speechless With These Three Surreal Outfits

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    This weekend, Alia Bhatt was in Berlin and she took our breath away with her three stunning ensembles, which she wore for 'Gully Boy' promotions. The seasoned actress looked equally gorgeous in her three contrasting outfits. Styled by Ami Patel, she made our weekend by giving us OOTDS. Let's find out what she wore and then you can tell us that which attire of hers, you loved the most.

    Alia Bhatt dresses
    Instagram

    In The Metallic Blue Dress

    This was a quintessential party number, which was accentuated by a metallic blue shade and designed by Ralph Lauren. She looked cool in her beautifully structured and full-sleeved number, which was also figure-flattering. She teamed her attire with silver embellished pencil heels. Alia accessorised her look with delicate rings and the makeup was natural and refreshing. She just wore a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl to accentuate her look. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

    Alia Bhatt Gully Boy
    Instagram

    In The Abstract Pantsuit

    Alia's contemplative poses against the backdrop of a graffiti wall in Berlin totally bowled us away. She looked stunning in her pantsuit, which came from the label, Moschino. The ivory pantsuit of hers was structured and totally notched up by red and black abstract prints. Her attire was like a piece of fine art. She paired her attire with pointed white pumps and her makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and dramatic kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    In The Neon Silk Gown

    For the main event, Alia looked adorable in the Atelier Prabal Gurung neon silk faille column gown. The gown was splashed in a neon green shade and came with a hand-draped train, which gave her attire a dramatic touch. Sharply cut and with thigh-high side slit, she teamed her gown with stunning wedges. The makeup was dewy with a glossy lip shade and subtle mascara with nude eye shadow. She wrapped up her look with a side-parted ponytail.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 17:27 [IST]
