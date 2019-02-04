ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Outfit Planning For The First Day In College? Take Some Cues From Alia Bhatt

By
Alia Bhatt Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt has been promoting 'Gully Boy' and she gave us two extraordinary outfit ideas. Perfect for those attire-hunting for the college wardrobe, Alia's ensembles were peppy and sporty. Her outfits are what would have made you stand apart. The outfits were refreshing humble and something that we could easily copy. Let's take a look at her outfit and looks.

Alia Bhatt Fashion

The Sporty Look

Alia Bhatt looked amazing in her sporty outfit, which came from the label Annakiki. This attire of hers was more quintessentially street-style. It consisted of a half-sleeved crop top and she paired it with contrasting black-hued cargos, which were unapologetically wrinkled and crafted out of shiny fabric. She also wore black CLD Corin shoes from the label, Buffalo to notch up her kickass avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned and the middle-parted tresses completed her athleisure look.

Alia Bhatt Style

The Peppy Look

Alia's promotional outfit also included a jumpsuit, which was more towards the peppy and cute side. This number of hers was designed by Johanna Ortiz and it was a one-shouldered attire with a full-sleeve on one side. This ensemble of hers was polka-dotted and came with a string belt, which gave her ensemble a figure-flattering structure. She wore glass heels with her attire and we must say, she gave us sandal goals too. The makeup was marked by a smoky kohl and the partly tied hairdo rounded out her pretty avatar.

So, which attire of Alia Bhatt's would you pick? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How Ayurveda Helps In Combating Cancer
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: alia bhatt gully boy
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue