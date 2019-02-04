Outfit Planning For The First Day In College? Take Some Cues From Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been promoting 'Gully Boy' and she gave us two extraordinary outfit ideas. Perfect for those attire-hunting for the college wardrobe, Alia's ensembles were peppy and sporty. Her outfits are what would have made you stand apart. The outfits were refreshing humble and something that we could easily copy. Let's take a look at her outfit and looks.

The Sporty Look

Alia Bhatt looked amazing in her sporty outfit, which came from the label Annakiki. This attire of hers was more quintessentially street-style. It consisted of a half-sleeved crop top and she paired it with contrasting black-hued cargos, which were unapologetically wrinkled and crafted out of shiny fabric. She also wore black CLD Corin shoes from the label, Buffalo to notch up her kickass avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned and the middle-parted tresses completed her athleisure look.

The Peppy Look

Alia's promotional outfit also included a jumpsuit, which was more towards the peppy and cute side. This number of hers was designed by Johanna Ortiz and it was a one-shouldered attire with a full-sleeve on one side. This ensemble of hers was polka-dotted and came with a string belt, which gave her ensemble a figure-flattering structure. She wore glass heels with her attire and we must say, she gave us sandal goals too. The makeup was marked by a smoky kohl and the partly tied hairdo rounded out her pretty avatar.

So, which attire of Alia Bhatt's would you pick? Let us know that in the comment section.