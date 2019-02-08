Alia Bhatt's Metallic Attire Is What Will Make Shy Girls Stand Out From The Crowd Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Alia Bhatt has been surprising us with her fashion statements. The actress wore this metallic number for 'Gully Boy' promotions and left us speechless. She looked fabulous and gave us a unique party wear number. It was definitely an eye-catching outfit and made for an OOTD. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

The actress wore a separates outfit by the label, Flor Et.Al, which came from their spring 2019 collection. Her attire featured an overlapping wrinkled bodice and was slightly off-shouldered and the complementing pyjamas were straight-fit and seemed absolutely comfy. It was a metallic silk ombré set, which she paired with transparent glass sandals. Well, she gave us sandal goals too.

Alia's makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a muted pink lip shade and light mascara. The middle-parted slightly messy tresses elevated her amazing avatar. She kept her look minimal and wore delicate rings to spruce up her stylish avatar. Alia gave us a weekend fashion goal. What do you think about her look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.