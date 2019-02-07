Alia Bhatt Has A Perfect Date-Morning Dress Suggestion For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Like her co-star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt also wore something colourful for 'Gully Boy' promotions. She wore a dress, which exuded soothing vibes and looked totally resort-worthy. Alia looked gorgeous in her ensemble and she was styled by Ami Patel.

This multi-hued dress of hers came from the label, Missoni. It was a long sleeveless cotton dress with vertical stripes and a waistband. It featured an overlapping bodice and seemed like a fun outfit. Alia's dress was notched up by comfort quotient and was one of the most cheerful and mood-lifting ensembles ever. She looked cute in it and teamed her attire with white-hued Charles & Keith pencil heels, which complemented her outfit.

The dress was flared and Alia kept her look minimal. The makeup was light and highlighted by a natural pink lip shade and subtle kohl. Her makeup was touched up by dewy accents and the side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her latest avatar. We thought Alia Bhatt looked beautiful. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.