Wow! Alia Bhatt Looks Like A Dream In Her Delicate Pink Dress

Alia Bhatt looked like a dream in her pink attire, which she wore for the recent 'Gully Boy' promotions. The actress graced a reality show and left everyone speechless with her style statement. She took a flight from the usual peppy numbers and instead opted for a delicate and wispy number, which came from the label, Annakiki.

It was a pink-hued dress that featured an off-shouldered corset bodice and a structured short skirt, which was contrasted in terms of silhouette by a long lightweight skirt. The skirt was accentuated by a deep front slit and we could see that she colour-blocked her dress with bright green-hued strappy sandals, which elevated her style quotient. It was an interesting colour-block and with this Alia gave us lessons on how to play with contrasts.

She accessorised her look with light studs, which spruced up her dreamy avatar. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and light mascara. The sleek middle-parted tresses were gently tucked behind her ears and that rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.